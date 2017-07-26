Kansas lawmaker to seek higher pay for corrections officers

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas lawmaker who heads a budget subcommittee says he’ll push next year for a pay increase of as much as 20 percent for corrections officers at state prisons.

Republican Rep. J.R. Claeys of Salina announced his proposal following an uprising last month at the state’s maximum-security prison in El Dorado. His plan could cost as much as $20 million a year.

Claeys is chairman of a House budget subcommittee on public safety.

State employee union leader Robert Choromanski said Wednesday that the proposal is a good start but working conditions remain a problem.

Claeys said the prison system’s biggest issue is recruiting and retaining uniformed officers because the pay starts at $13.95 an hour. The state says 12 percent of those positions were vacant this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s