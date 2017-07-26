Kansas politicians congratulate Brownback on nomination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas politicians reach out to Governor Brownback on Twitter on Wednesday night to congratulate him about his ambassadorship nomination.

Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins said, “Congratulations to Governor Sam Brownback on your nomination. I wish you, Mary and your family all the best!”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Pat Roberts posted to his twitter, saying, “Happy for Governor Sam Brownback. Sam has always been called to fight for those of faith. Glad he has given an opportunity to answer this call.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran also said, “Governor Sam Brownback has long been a fighter for the persecuted—will be tireless, effective Ambassador for International Religious Freedom.”

This comes after The White House announced Wednesday that President Trump nominated the Kansas governor as the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

Brownback began his first term as governor in 2011. He was reelected in 2014. Brownback also served as a U.S. Senator from 1996-2011 and a U.S. Representative for Kansas from 1995-1996.

Officials in Kansas expect Brownback to step down when he’s confirmed.