Lawmakers disagree on Brownback legacy

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – As Governor Sam Brownback is offered a role at the state department, lawmakers in Kansas disagree on the governor’s legacy. The White House announced Wednesday their intent to nominate Brownback to be the ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. If the U.S. Senate confirmed Brownback, it is expected he would step down as governor.

“He’s been interested in religion. He’s been interested in world studies, those type of things so hopefully it’s something he enjoys and it’s something he’s good at,” said Rep. Fred Patton (R-Topeka).

If confirmed, Brownback will run the State Department’s Office of Religious Freedom.

Brownback would leave with just over a year left in his final term. This news comes just a month after the Kansas Legislature voted to dismantle Brownback’s 2012 tax plan.

“His failed tax experiment is definitely his legacy and the devastation that has created in this state. I don’t think he’ll ever be forgotten,” said Sen. Laura Kelly (D-Topeka).

Brownback has served the state of Kansas for over two decades. He was first voted in to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994, eventually filling the U.S. Senate seat left by Bob Dole.

“It’s been a rough couple of years and now all of his policies stuck, but you know he has served our state and we appreciate the time he gave,” said Patton.