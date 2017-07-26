Local police to give update on 17-year-long investigation involving sexual assaults

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department will be making an announcement Thursday morning regarding a string of sexual assaults that date back nearly two decades.

The conference is expected to address an ongoing joint investigation into sexual assaults occurring in both Manhattan and Lawrence.

According to Riley County Police, the sexual assaults date back to October, 2000.

In 2009, KSNT News reported on 13 rapes in Lawrence and Manhattan that police believed were linked.

At that time, RCPD described the suspect as being in his late twenties, about 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 200 to 220 pounds, however no suspect has ever been identified to the public.

A spokesperson for RCPD told KSNT News they will be addressing questions from the media at Thursday’s conference.

KSNT News will have a team at the press conference and will bring you the latest updates both online and on air.