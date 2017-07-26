Local teen hosting basketball clinic for Make-A-Wish kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A local teen is hosting a basketball clinic and fundraiser for three Make-A-Wish kids battling life threatening medical conditions.

Jett Canfield is a basketball player at Hayden High School. He has rounded up 13 of the top high school basketball stars in Kansas and Missouri to participate in the basketball clinic with him on August 26. The players will raise money by teaching kids basketball fundamentals and share their love for the game.

Their ultimate goal in hosting the clinic is to raise $22,500 to grant wishes for:

Holden U. : a 7-year old battling Leukemia who loves to watch the show, “Gator Boys.” Holden has wished to go to Gatorland in Orlando, FL, so he can pretend to be one of the Gator Boys and experience a magical time with his family away from treatments and hospitals.

Alyssia G. : a 9-year old with a heart condition who has wished to go to Disney World Resort. Alyssia loves to read The Little Mermaid and watch “Sofia the First.” She can’t wait to meet all the characters and spend time with her family in Orlando.

Layla H. : a 4-year old battling cancer who has wished to be a princess. Layla’s wish will take place in Wichita, Kansas where she will get to be a princess for a day.