Manhattan Fire Department wins Battle of the Badges blood drive competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency responders in the Little Apple gave it their all during the annual “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.”

Congratulations to the Manhattan Fire Department for winning the event.

Riley County Police, Riley County EMS and the fire department held a friendly competition to see who could recruit the most blood donors.

Fire crew members earned 104 of the 268 votes cast by blood drive participants. They also won bragging rights and a trophy.

In the end everyone knows the patients are the real winners.

