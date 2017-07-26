Police get closer to solving Kansas serial rapist case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Police are getting closer to finding the serial rapist that’s been assaulting women in Manhattan and Lawrence for more than 10 years. The first rape happened in Manhattan, in 2000. Most of them occurred in the early morning, during a college break period and at apartment complexes. Police have connected a serial rapist to 14 rapes and one attempted rape between October 1, 2000 and December 1, 2008.

“That seems like a ridiculously long time, especially since they solve some cases really quick that aren’t as important,” K-State student, Spencer Rieschick said. “I feel like serial rapist is a pretty important deal.”

Victims have given various descriptions, but the rapist has been described as a white man, anywhere from 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing from 160 to 220 pounds. He’s also said to be in his early to late 20s. But that was about 10 years ago. In some cases a knife or gun was used.

“I think rape is a really sensitive topic that we should pay more attention to,” K-State student, Jue Gong said.

The Kansas attorney general says the man was likely spying on women before attacking them. Victims have also reported suspicious behavior from the suspect before an attack. But with Thursday’s press conference, a lot of people are hoping for closure.

“I think the thing people would want to see the most is that they’re getting somewhere,” Rieschick said. “Maybe they have a suspect or maybe they have an idea of who did it or where he could be.”

Police in Riley County and in Lawrence will hold a news conference Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. New information in the case is expected to be given at that time. KSNT will stream the news conference live, on this website.