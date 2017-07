WASHINGTON (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has been nominated as the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom. That is according to The White House Press Office.

President Donald Trump made the intent to nominate Brownback on Wednesday.

Brownback began his second term as governor in 2011. He served as a U.S. Senator from 1996-2011 and a U.S. Representative for Kansas in the House of Representatives from 1995-1996.

