Sabetha campground preparing for solar eclipse

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT)- There are 26 days left until the big August 21 solar eclipse. One northeast Kansas campsite is preparing.

Betty Aue has owned Sycamore Springs campgrounds near Sabetha for 17 years. She said this rare event will be the biggest one she has ever experienced.

Aue has been getting calls from all over the U.S. of people wanting to spend the weekend at the campsite. She said she’s already sold out.

“I didn’t realize at the beginning of summer, I knew what an eclipse was, but I didn’t know the magnitude of a total eclipse and this is very,very rare,” said Aue.

She said that she is working with the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce to plan events to help keep her guests entertained that weekend.

Aue invites everyone in northeast Kansas to come to the campsite that day to experience the once in a lifetime event.