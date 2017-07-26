TARC joins KSNT News in celebration of anniversary of the “Americans with Disabilities Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday proclaimed July 26, 2017 as a day in celebration of the 27th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Assistant Director of TARC Industries Brandon Hossain joined KSNT News on Tuesday to discuss ways they reach out and help those in need in the community.

“We serve people with developmental disabilities by offering them an opportunity to both earn a paycheck and learn valuable job skills at the same time. Our ultimate goal is to teach these skills so that individuals can be either more independent professionally or totally independent.”

Hossain said they have several different lines of business that people can learn skills in. These range from doing mass mailings, to working in a production environment, to even working out in the community all while being supported.

“We believe that people also learn other life skills here. They are learning to manage money that they may earn, to be responsible for bringing items they may need such as a lunch, and even using public transportation.”