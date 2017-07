RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) – Two men died and five other people escaped injury in a suburban Kansas City house fire.

Raytown fire officials say the fire was reported early Wednesday and the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Raytown Fire Battalion Chief Ty Helphrey says firefighters had to stop family members from going back into the home to try and save others.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.