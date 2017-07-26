Unresponsive, naked man found in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are on scene of an unresponsive, naked man found at 21st and Arvonia in west Topeka.

Police say it happened around 8:00 p.m. when the man was thrown from an SUV near West Ridge Mall. Police, AMR and the Fire Department are on scene and performing CPR on the man.

As of 8:10 p.m., streets in the area are being blocked and police are looking for a dark green SUV in connection to the incident.

The man was taken to Stormont Vail.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.