Victim robbed at gunpoint in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at 18th and Clay in central Topeka.

It happened around 10:30 on Wednesday night. One person was robbed at gunpoint but was not injured.

Police tell KSNT News the suspect is a black male, 5’11” tall, and was wearing a blue sweater at the time of the robbery. He was armed with a pistol and took off on foot.

The victim was taken to the law enforcement office to talk with police.

Police continue to search the area for the suspect.