Washburn University to host eclipse viewing party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Washburn University said on Wednesday they will host a viewing party for the solar eclipse on August 21.

Dr. Brian C. Thomas, Washburn University professor of physics and astronomy, said the eclipse will not quite reach totality in Topeka but it will still be an impressive sight with noticeable darkening of the sky and the chance to see the moon block most of our view of the sun.

However, Thomas warned that the sliver of sun can do major damage to your eyes, possibly even cameras without proper protection.

Recently, NASA said unsafe eclipse viewing glasses are being sold around the country. They said to make sure you have glasses that meet NASA guidelines for safe viewing. Click here to view those guidelines.

Washburn will have 6,000 of those special glasses on hand as you enter Yager Stadium for the viewing party. The university also plans to show network coverage of the eclipse on the stadium’s JumboTron.

The university’s food vendor will have food available during the event. Visitors can park in any non-restricted lots or use the Topeka Metro routes 7, 17 and 21. MetroBikes are also available.