Do Pets Grieve?

Animal experts say pets often process loss in a manner similar to humans. In a recent newsletter published by the Funeral Consumer Alliance of Maine, researcher Jessica Pierce says a growing body of research into ‘animal thanatology’ suggests common pets such as dogs and cats seem to share with humans many behavioral reactions to death, such as mourning and rituals of farewell, NBC affiliate WCSH reports.

“When one of them dies and another one is left behind they often, people will report, the one left behind won’t eat as much or will just seem depressed, or will walk around the house looking for their friend,” Pierce says.