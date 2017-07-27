Adopt-A-Pet: July 27, 2017

Happy Thursday – or ‘Friday Eve’ – as I like to call it! It’s time for our weekly Adopt-A-Pet segment! Our first future pet this week is a heart-breaker! Meet Scooter! Scooter is a three-month-old domestic short hair. He’s a special needs cat, due to a deformity in his back legs. But, despite his disability – Scooter is still a happy and playful little guy. He would make a great indoor house cat and would do best in a home with older children who could properly care for him.

Next up is Scooter’s best friend who also wants to come along for the ride. Meet Scotch. Scotch is also three months old. Look at how cute he is too! Scotch is playful but can definitely be shy. The Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS) says it would be best for both kittens to be adopted together – since they are so close to each other. I can see it now: ‘Mom! See! We have to get two kittens!’ Remember – HHHS is running a reduced adoption fee special on every cat – through the end of the month.

And if you know me – you know I love dogs. We can’t say good-bye without including this sweet girl. Everyone meet Farrah! She is a five-year-old Australian cattledog mix. Farrah loves to get her belly rubbed and lives for treats. She is active and loves to go on walks too. Farrah also loves to gives kisses and would make a great family dog for children of all ages!

All of the animals we featured this morning are available for adoption over at HHHS, right now! They open at 11:30 this morning – so head on over and get the adoption process started!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert