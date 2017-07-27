Another rape is believed to be connected to a series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– 14 rape cases in the Lawrence and Manhattan area in 17 years are all believed to be connected by Riley County and Lawrence police departments.

The series of rapes began in October of 2000 and ended in December of 2008, until recently when police linked a sexual assault two years ago to the previous cases. That information was released Thursday, when police asked for the public’s help.

A website has been dedicated by the Riley County and Lawrence police departments to providing any information on the suspect’s identity at http://www.kansascollegerapist.com