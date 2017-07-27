Blood drive held in honor of 100-year-old Red Cross volunteer

LAWRENCE, Kan (KSNT)- A northeast Kansas woman is turning the big 100 and one organization celebrated her in what she does best.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive for long time Lawrence resident Margaret Shirk.

Shirk has been a red cross volunteer for the last 54 years and is a cheerleader for those who donate blood.

Those who know her said it’s her active spirit that’s the secret to Shirk’s longevity.

“Her being active, following KU basketball and being active for 100 years and always volunteering. I think that’s key,” said Michelle Grimm of the American Red Cross.

Shirk was supposed to be at Thursday’s blood drive but has been under the weather the last few days and was unable to make it out.

Donors and volunteers did sign birthday cards to send her lots of wishes and love on her special day.