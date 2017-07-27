Boil water advisory cancelled for 5 water districts after Emporia water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has cancelled the boil water advisories for the cities of Admire, Hartford and Olpe, and Lyon County Rural Water District (RWD) 2 and Lyon County RWD 4. All systems are located in Lyon County. The advisories were issued because of a line break last week that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Boil water advisories remain in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon County:
- Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
- Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
- Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County
Laboratory testing samples collected from Admire, Hartford, Olpe, Lyon Co. RWD 2 and Lyon Co. RWD 4 indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the systems at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.