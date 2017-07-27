Watch Live: Lawrence and RCPD to hold press conference on 17-year-long sexual assault investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department will be holding a press conference at 10:00 Thursday morning on an ongoing sexual assault investigation dating back to October of 2000.

The conference is expected to address an ongoing joint investigation into sexual assaults occurring in both Manhattan and Lawrence.

In 2009, KSNT News reported on 13 rapes in Lawrence and Manhattan that police believed were linked.

At that time, RCPD described the suspect as being in his late twenties, about 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 200 to 220 pounds, however no suspect has ever been identified to the public.

KSNT News has a team heading to the press conference and will bring you the latest updates both online and on air.

