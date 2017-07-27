Local athletes prepare for annual Kansas Shrine Bowl

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Butler County Community College. The East Team will have more than a dozen players and coaches from NE Kansas.

The purpose of the Shrine Bowl is to raise money and awareness for Shriner’s Hospitals. During the past 44 years of the event, more than $2.5 million has been raised.

Local athletes are honored to be representing their schools and participating in the events leading up to the game, and the game itself.

“It’s very special,” said former Topeka High football player Corey Thomas. “It was always a dream of mine and I wasn’t going to at first, I was a late pick and I hurt my shoulder my senior year so I didn’t think it would ever come true and I got the call and I was very excited about it.”

“I’m pretty excited I get to play with my coach one more time, and my manager, and my trainer,” said former Nemaha Central football player Trenton Henry. “When my coach told me that I was going to be playing in it I was pretty pumped. It’s a great experience, my cousin got to play in it and one of my teammates got to play in it last year and said it was a great experience so i’m looking forward to it.”

The East Team has won the last two Shrine Bowl games.