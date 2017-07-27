New bike store gives baby boomers a chance to ride again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka couple has made it easier for baby boomers to have a little more fun outdoors.

Chuck and Dana Towle just opened the Pedego Electric Bike Shop in southwest Topeka two weeks ago.

The bikes have a 500-watt hub motor and a 48-volt battery to help people with knee issues, or who can’t ride bikes normally, get around easier.

Towle told KSNT that he came out of retirement to open this store and is looking forward to what he can offer to the community.

“I’m so excited. We have so much fun on these bikes and it’s so exciting to be able to share the fun with everybody else.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the store.