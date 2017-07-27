Rains leave the forecast, cooler temps to end July

We’re tracking what’s left of last night’s round of locally heavy rain…and that’s not much, this morning. Our most recent cold front is completely through Northeast Kansas now, but it will remain a bit humid today. The light south winds have become northerly, but it will take a day or two for it to feel a bit more comfortable. And lucky for us, that means a splendid forecast heading into the final weekend of the month! We’re looking at wall-to-wall sunshine with daytime temps in the 70s and 80s. The nights will be just as nice, with soothing temps falling back into the lower/middle 60s. There’s no doubt we’ll FEEL the difference outside!

We’ll be battling some cloud cover most of today, as the weather transitions into a seasonably cool pattern to close out the month of July. Recent computer models suggest we’ll start to mix in some sunshine this afternoon, as skies clear north-to-south across our neck of the woods. In terms of temperatures – it’s all about context this time of year. It’s late July, it’s supposed to be hot (and humid). Believe it or not, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90° – as it stands right now, there’s not one day in the extended forecast with a temperature in the 90s. Now, we won’t be heading into August ‘cold,’ but highs will likely top out in the 80s every single day over the next week or so.

We’re already tracking our next best chance for rain. As we alluded to above, the weather pattern is about to turn very quiet again. Save for the remnant rain chances this morning, we don’t have another rain chance in the 7-Day forecast. Longer range computer models suggest more clouds start to roll in next Wednesday, with a chance for some showers late next week – but that’s still over a week away! We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast as the days unfold. Until something changes – enjoy this nice stretch of upcoming weather. We deserve it, given the last few unbearable weeks! Keep those weekend plans and if you don’t have weekend plans…make some!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert