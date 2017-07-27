Shawnee Parks and Rec. starts crowd funding campaign

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is asking for the public’s help to fund a new museum.

The department wants to turn the study of Charles Sheldon, at Old Prairie Town, into a museum. Sheldon is famous for popularizing the phrase, “What would Jesus do?”, in his 1896 novel “In His Steps”.

The county says it will take a lot of work to convert the study into a museum, and has started the campaign to raise money for that purpose. Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can do so at:

http://www.sheldonslegacylives.com

 

 

