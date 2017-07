READING, Kan. (KSNT) – An Amtrak passenger train has hit a cattle truck near Reading Thursday morning.

According to The Emporia Gazette, an injury accident involving a train and a cattle trailer occurred at 8:35 a.m. near the intersection of Road 240 and Road X, just southwest of the town of Reading.

At this time injuries are unknown.

