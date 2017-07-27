Watch Live: Brownback to discuss presidential nomination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is expected to discuss his nomination by President Donald Trump for Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

KSNT News will Live Stream the press conference here at KSNT.com at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Trump made the intent to nominate Brownback on Wednesday. If confirmed by the Senate, he’ll run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.

Brownback tweeted Wednesday night saying, “Religious freedom is the first freedom. The choice of what you do with your own soul. I am honored to serve such an important cause.”

Brownback has been governor of Kansas since 2011, winning re-election in 2014. He previously served as a U.S. Senator from 1996 to 2011 and a U.S. Representative from 1995 to 1996.

In 2016, a survey listed Brownback as the least popular governor in the United States.

Brownback’s 2012 tax plan has been largely criticized by fellow Republicans and business owners. This year, Kansas legislators rejected the tax-cutting experiment reversing many of the income tax reductions he championed in recent years as a way to fix the cash-strapped state’s budget. Brownback decried the action, saying it is harmful to the state’s economy, predicting that tax increases would slow job growth and discourage businesses from moving to Kansas.

Kansas politicians reached out to Brownback via Twitter Wednesday congratulating him on the nomination including Rep. Lynn Jenkins. Senator Pat Roberts, Senator Jerry Moran and Kansas Secretary of State and 2018 Kansas governor candidate Kris Kobach.

@govsambrownback has always defended the defenseless and people of all faiths. He will be an effective and dedicated ambassador. — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 27, 2017

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle said this position will be good for Brownback.

“I hope the United States Senate works swiftly to approve Brownback to this post so that we can get Kansas back on track with new leadership. I hope that, as Kansas’ presumptive governor, Jeff Colyer will be open and eager to work with the legislature to get back to fighting for Kansans.”

In a statement released Wednesday night, Kansas Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley said Brownback will be remembered for becoming the most unpopular governor in America.

“His tax experiment failed to grow the economy as he promised. Instead, his policies have bankrupted our state and led to destroying nearly every agency of state government as well as his own political career.

Hensley went on to say that “Brownback is moving on not because of anything he accomplished but because of who he knows in Washington D.C.”