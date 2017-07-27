2017 Topeka Mayoral Forum

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka will have a new mayor in just a few months.

KSNT News hosted a “Mayoral Candidate Forum” Monday night with KSNT News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty and KSNT News Anchor Jace Mills moderating the forum.

Community members got to hear from the five candidates Michelle De La Isla, Spencer Duncan, Chris Schultz, Clark Trammell and Mark Weiser who were all there.

They answered questions sent in from Topekans about topics including crime, fireworks in the city and the future of Topeka.

Each candidate even got the chance to ask the other candidates questions.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s