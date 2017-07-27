2017 Topeka Mayoral Forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka will have a new mayor in just a few months.

KSNT News hosted a “Mayoral Candidate Forum” Monday night with KSNT News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty and KSNT News Anchor Jace Mills moderating the forum.

Community members got to hear from the five candidates Michelle De La Isla, Spencer Duncan, Chris Schultz, Clark Trammell and Mark Weiser who were all there.

They answered questions sent in from Topekans about topics including crime, fireworks in the city and the future of Topeka.

Each candidate even got the chance to ask the other candidates questions.

