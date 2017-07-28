Boil water advisory rescinded for 2 more districts, 1 still in effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A week ago there were 12 water districts under a boil water advisory and now there is only one.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has cancelled the boil water advisories for Lyon County Rural Water District and Park Place Communities Management.

Both systems are located in Lyon County. The advisories were issued because of a line break last week in Emporia that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE reports a boil water advisory still remains in effect for Coffey County Rural Water District 2E.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Lyon Co. RWD 3 and Park Place Communities Management indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the systems at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.