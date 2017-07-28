Chiefs and Seahawks swap linebackers

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker D.J. Alexander (57) watches during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego. Kansas City and Seattle have swapped linebackers on Friday, July 28, 2017, with D.J. Alexander joining the Seahawks and Kevin Pierre-Louis being sent to the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Kansas City and Seattle have swapped linebackers, with D.J. Alexander joining the Seahawks and Kevin Pierre-Louis being sent to the Chiefs.

The clubs made the trade Friday on the cusp of training camp for both teams.

Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection last season as a special teams player for the Chiefs and played sparingly on defense. He had 16 total tackles in the regular season on defense and made one start.

Pierre-Louis never matched his potential with the Seahawks. An exceptional athlete, Pierre-Louis struggled with injuries and with inconsistent performance when he got on the field. Pierre-Louis appeared in 34 regular-season games with one start. He had 43 total tackles playing outside linebacker for the Seahawks.

