Fake eclipse glasses raise safety concerns

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – As the date of the solar eclipse comes closer, the demand for eclipse safety glasses is rising. However, fake eclipse glasses, made outside of the United States, are making their way around northeast Kansas.

Topekan Sondra Harkness is excited to take part in the eclipse, but she wants to make sure she’s being safe.

“I’ve always had issues with my eyes and stuff, so I thought… I know that I don’t want to take the chance of ruining them,” said Harkness.

How can you tell a true pair of eclipse glasses from a fake? When you put them on you should see complete darkness unless you’re looking into the sun. You can also check the back for a safety seal.

“When you look at the back there’s an ‘ISO 12312-2’ rating that says these are safe to view the sun with,” said Wayne Jarvis, an employee at Wolfe’s Camera Shop.

Jarvis said you need to wear proper glasses if you are watching the eclipse. The only people that can go without are those in the totality, or total darkness, but even then they would still need glasses before and after.

The eclipse will take place on Monday, August 21st. KSNT News is sponsoring an event in Hiawatha called the Brown County Blackout. Click here for more information.