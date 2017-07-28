Former Fort Riley soldier sentenced in sexual abuse case in Kansas

FORT RILEY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Army soldier who was stationed in northeast Kansas has been sentenced to 17 years for sexual abuse.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 30-year-old Eugene Cleaver of Bonham, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse.

In his plea, Cleaver says he was stationed at Fort Riley, where he lived with four female minors and their parents. U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says Cleaver received free room and board in exchange for watching the children and taking care of the house.

The juveniles were eventually removed from the home and placed in foster care. Beall says investigators discovered Cleaver had molested the children. Beall says investigators found that Cleaver told the children not to tell anyone or he would get in trouble.