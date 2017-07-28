Gary Woodland fires a 63, tied for 2nd at Canadian Open

ONTARIO (KSNT) – Topeka golfer Gary Woodland is tied for 2nd place at 11-under par after the second round of the Canadian Open. Woodland was (-9) in his second round, which was the lowest round in the field on Friday by three strokes. He made 10 birdies and one bogey.

Woodland nearly had a hole-in-one on the par-3 4th hole. His tee shot from 202 yards rolled within three feet of the cup. He would tap in for birdie.

At last week’s Open Championship in Scotland, he tied for 70th.

Woodland’s best finish this season was at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba when he came in 2nd place. He has also tied for 2nd at the Honda Classic, and tied for 5th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.