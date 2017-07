TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A gas leak Friday morning has caused multiple businesses to evacuate near downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department posted on Twitter just before 10:30 a.m. to avoid the area of 6th and Jefferson for a gas leak.

The Ramada Inn and several other businesses in the area are being evacuated.

