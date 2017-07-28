Local union members keeping an eye on Goodyear contract talks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local union members with the Topeka’s Goodyear plant are keeping an eye on contract talks.

Bargaining teams for the tire maker and United Steel Workers have been meeting in Ohio to review each sides proposals. The current contract expires Saturday night.

The new ‘master agreement’ would cover about seven thousand union workers in five states across the country. Topeka’s Goodyear plant makes large, off-road tires as well as commercial truck tires. The plant employs more than 1,500 workers.

Issues being discussed are wages, pensions and health care.

The Topeka United Steelworkers posted a release on their Facebook page Thursday that as they enter the final hours of these negotiations, they remain far apart on many significant issues.

“Goodyear needs to respond in the right way to the union’s proposals on wages, pensions, healthcare, scheduling and other issues.”

The release went on to say “Goodyear has been dragging their feet on the key issues and we expect to see serious progress in the coming hours.”

A release on Friday said “the union has been advised that at certain plants the company has brought newly hired probationary employees into a room and threatened that if they joined the union on any picket lines they would be fired.”

“Just so all members are clear on this issue. Should the union find it necessary to strike, we will strike with all our members and will not return without all our members, including probationary employees.”

More details about the negotiations can be found at goodyearnegotiations.com