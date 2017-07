Related Coverage Gas leak causes multiple businesses to evacuate near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported after a tow truck caught fire near a downtown Topeka hotel.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson, near the Ramada Inn.

Witnesses told KSNT News Reporter Molly Patt the driver was able to get out safely.

This took place near where a gas leak occurred earlier causing approximately 200 people to evacuate the Ramada Inn and nearby businesses.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Great job by Engine 3 and Truck 3 today with the vehicle fire in the 500 block of SE Jefferson. #topekafire pic.twitter.com/Nd2VSExjMZ — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) July 28, 2017

This is also near the gas leak early this morning — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) July 28, 2017

Witnesses say they watched the driver get out safely — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) July 28, 2017

A tow truck on fire has just been put out off Jefferson near the Ramada Inn pic.twitter.com/soIlaC1eYH — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) July 28, 2017