Ohio State Fair accident raises questions about carnival safety

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Hundreds flocked to the Riley County Fair Thursday evening, just hours after an accident at the Ohio State Fair claimed the life of a teenage boy. The incident shut down similar rides across the country because of safety concerns. Still, that didn’t stop people from taking part in their yearly fair traditions.

“We’re here watching them and everything that I’ve seen from Ottaway is usually pretty good,” said Scott Snyder of Manhattan.

Snyder brought his two daughters to the carnival and said he wasn’t concerned for their safety.

The carnival at the Riley County Fair is run by Ottaway Amusements. Owner Danny Ottaway told KSNT News that his rides are inspected daily by the operators. He added that he also has an accredited inspector on staff that supervises the ride operators.

“We do everything within our power to keep everything safe,” said Ottaway.

Ottaway said safety is his top priority. Ottaway’s family has owned the company for decades. Still, he said there is risk involved in amusement rides.

“Obviously these are machines. There is an element of risk. It’s not different than getting in to your car and driving to the fair,” said Ottaway.

The accident in Ohio comes just months after the Kansas Legislature passed a law to address carnival safety.