Police ID man found naked and unresponsive on west Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have identified the victim found naked and unresponsive on a west Topeka street earlier this week.

The Topeka Police Department reports at 7:55 Wednesday night, first responders were sent to the area of 21st and Arvonia, near West Ridge Mall, in reference to a nude person found in the street. When police arrived on scene, the victim, identified as Joseph Daniel Irwin, 18, of Topeka, was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital.

Topeka Police told KSNT News Thursday that Irwin was still in the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say they are looking for a small, dark colored SUV with a prominent roof rack.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of this incident and ask anyone with information to call Topeka Police Detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.