RCPD identifies victim in “suspicious” death investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Riley County Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in Manhattan.

Police report the death occurred in the 1000 block of Garden Way on Thursday. Police have identified the deceased male victim as Jason Beamer, 37, of Manhattan.

Police tell KSNT News that do not anticipate releasing more information on this case unless further investigation reveals the death to be from other than natural causes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.