St. Francis Health to announce $250,000 gift to Valeo Behavioral Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The St. Francis Health Foundation’s Board of Directors is expected to announce on Tuesday a $250,000 gift to Valeo Behavioral Health Care.

The gift is in support of operations for the primary care clinic located at Valeo’s 330 SW Oakley facility.

The gift is intended to provide much needed primary care, behavioral health, dental and specialty care as needed.

The primary care clinic at Valeo, which addresses the whole health needs of those experiencing mental illness, was opened in 2013 through a partnership involving Valeo, St. Francis Health and the Washburn University School of Nursing.

“Our faithful Washburn University partners, and now our new partner, the St. Francis Health Foundation, in combination with Valeo’s resources, form a solid basis for moving forward towards improved comprehensive health outcomes for those in Shawnee County who experience mental illness,” said CEO of Valeo Bill Persinger, Jr.