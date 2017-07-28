Topeka Boy Scout gives back to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka Boy Scout is giving back to his community through the gift of reading.

Ian Preston,18, from Boy Scout Troop 7, decided to do a book drive for the Topeka and Shawnee County Friends of the Library.

The friends asked Preston to focus his efforts on collecting children’s books because they never have enough of those. His drive took place in June and part of July.

Friday, preston and his fellow boy scouts donated almost 700 books. He said it’s an accomplishment that he’s very proud of.

“Makes me feel awesome. Makes me feel great. I really want to thank people who donated these books”, Preston said.

Preston told us he set up donation boxes at local businesses. He also wrote to Walmart and Barnes & Noble to collect the donated books.

The successful project will earn Preston his Eagle Scout status. .