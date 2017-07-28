Topeka dietitians encourage MIND Diet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Recent health studies are finding incredible health factors for the new MIND Diet.

“The MIND Diet is a newer research based diet, which has come about as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s disease,” explains Topeka HyVee Dietician Amber Groeling.

Amber says, studies show the people who stuck to the mind diet lowered their risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 54 percent. It’s a healthy diet many of us can get behind, combining diets you may have heard of, including the Mediterranean diet.

Topeka HyVee shopper Penney Reed says, “typically follow that diet. I’ve been to Greece several times and I find it really healthy. I like fruits and vegetables. I enjoy olive oil. I like salads. I am a big fan of pita.”

Groeling says,” It combines the best principles of the dash diet which is shown to lower blood pressure which is shown to lower blood pressure and heart disease. And the Mediterranean diet which has proven to be an overall healthy, nutrient-rich food based diet.”

The mind diet encourages you to get at least the following serving amounts per week, if not more! Leafy greens, nuts, beans, berries, whole grains, fish, poultry, and olive oil.

But the diet also says, there are things that you should try to avoid; including red meat, butter/margarine, cheese, and pastries and sweets.

Now, cheese is the number one source of saturated fat for Americans; something many of us would have a hard time giving up!

“I am a big cheese eater. I would have a hard time with it. I eat cheese every day,” says Reed.

The good news is, this diet has proven benefits, even if it’s not entirely followed.

“The great thing about this diet is that you don’t have to be perfect. Research shows that by just picking and choosing a few things to focus on, you’re going to make your diet better,” explains Groeling.

And, if you like to have a night-cap, Amber also says, unlike other diets, the MIND Diet does encourage one glass of wine per day!