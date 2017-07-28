Topeka mayor declares July 28th ADA Awareness and Accessible Public Transit Day

Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast proclaimed July 28, 2017 ADA Awareness and Accessible Public Transit Day in Topeka.

“I encourage all Topekans to take this opportunity to celebrate the 27th anniversary of this civil rights law and the importance of accessible public transit to individuals with disabilities to our community,” a statement from the mayor read.

The statement also praised the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center for serving people with a variety of disabilities.

The TILRC held a celebration for the 27th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the 25th anniversary of the organization’s advocacy for accessible public transit. TILRC Co-Director Mike Oxford said the advocacy work had paid off.

“Topeka really is one of the most accessible cities in America, and our transit system is really second to none,” he said. “Especially for a city our size. And, to have that all recognized and celebrated just feels great.”

The organizations celebration has a commemorative plaque presentation, a cook-out lunch and door prize giveaways. TILRC’s George Wolf Youth Interns also shared how the summer internship has gone for them.