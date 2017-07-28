‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo’ is back in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kaw Valley Rodeo Association’s 11th annual, ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo’ is back in the Little Apple.

The event honors cancer survivors and raises awareness and funds for K-State’s Johnson Cancer Research Center. The rodeo is part of the three day Kaw Valley Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It’s also in conjunction with the Riley County Fair which goes until July 31. A portion of rodeo ticket sales will go to the Johnson Cancer Research Center plus it’s a way for cowboys to give back.

“It’s something that I’ve dealt with in my family and my friends,” Rodeo Announcer, Scott Grover said. “I’ve got friends that are going through it right now and it’s terrible. It’s a terrible disease. And one of the ways we can try to help beat it is to raise money and to raise funds.”

Everyone going to the event is encouraged to wear pink. The event is July 28 in Wells Arena at Cico Park at 8 p.m.