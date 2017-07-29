4th incident in 3 months at El Dorado prison

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) – A senior union official says there has been another inmate disturbance at the troubled El Dorado prison in Kansas, the fourth incident in three months.

Robert Choromanski, Kansas Organization of State Employees executive director, says that a Special Security Team was called to the prison on Friday evening after 30 inmates refused to stand down. He says the information came from a prison employee who was monitoring emergency communications. No other information was immediately available.

Todd Fertig, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman, could not be reached for comment. He told the Kansas City Star that two inmates were wounded at El Dorado earlier Friday, one with “several puncture wounds.” He says no employees were injured. He did not respond to a question from the Star about the reported evening disturbance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s