Boil water advisory cancelled for last district affected by water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A boil water advisory has been lifted for the last of the water systems affected by a water main break in Emporia on July 20.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) cancelled the advisory for Coffey County Rural Water District 2E on Saturday morning.

One week ago, there were 12 districts under the advisory. The advisories were issued because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE said failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE said lab testing samples collected from the last water system indicated no evidence of contamination.