Bowling fundraiser to help families with hospitalized children

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Red Shoe Crew is hosting the “Spare Some Love” event to help families with hospitalized children.

It is a family-friendly fundraiser for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.

The event is on July 30 from 3- 5 p.m. at Gage Bowl, located at 4200 SW Huntoon Street in west Topeka.

Tickets are $10 per person, which includes two hours of bowling and shoe rental. Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House will receive $5 from every ticket purchase to support family stays at hospitals so they can be closer to their children.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the Ronald McDonald House.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s