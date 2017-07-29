Bowling fundraiser to help families with hospitalized children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Red Shoe Crew is hosting the “Spare Some Love” event to help families with hospitalized children.

It is a family-friendly fundraiser for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.

The event is on July 30 from 3- 5 p.m. at Gage Bowl, located at 4200 SW Huntoon Street in west Topeka.

Tickets are $10 per person, which includes two hours of bowling and shoe rental. Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House will receive $5 from every ticket purchase to support family stays at hospitals so they can be closer to their children.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the Ronald McDonald House.