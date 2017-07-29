Comfy weekend, rain chance on Sunday

We’re tracking a splendid stretch of weather, that’s just getting started all across Northeast Kansas. It’s kind of hard to believe, given the past several weeks of extreme heat and humidity – broken up by some heavy rounds of rain. Yet here we are, in the final weekend of July 2017 – talkin’ about temps in the 70s and 80s! And that’s exactly what you can expect for the long haul! Daytime highs will be ‘below average’ each and every day of the next week…at least. Context is everything when it comes to the temperature forecast, especially this time of the year. It’s almost August – it’s supposed to be hot (and humid). Our average high temperatures for this time of the year are 90°+. We can’t find one 90°+ day in the extended forecast! If you’re sick of the heat and humidity, that’s great news!

Arguably the most underrated part of the forecast is the more comfortable air – especially at night. Low temps are soothing, as they oscillate between the 50s and 60s each and every night over the next 7+ days. In other words, our current air mass isn’t very humid. Time to give your A/C units a break at night – maybe open up a few windows too! It’s worth noting that the humidity levels will slowly rise by the middle part of next week, but by that time another cold front will be on our heels…again.

Speaking of – next week’s cold front is our next BEST chance for rain. As we alluded to above, we’ll have to wait until next Thursday (or Friday) for the showers and storms to re-enter the forecast. It’s still far too early to pinpoint precise location and intensity for next week’s storms. We’ll keep our eyes on the longer range computer models and adjust the extended forecast as next week gets closer. With that being said, there is a slight chance for a couple passing showers TOMORROW. However, Sunday’s rain chance is only for our western counties. That means place west of even Junction City and Abilene. There’s a weather-maker spinning it’s way through W. Kansas and SW Nebraska that could clip some of our farthest western counties tomorrow. Meanwhile, everyone else in Northeast Kansas will just see a period of increasing clouds – but not enough to takeover all of this late July sunshine! So, despite a couple meager rain chances looming in the 7-Day forecast – keep those outdoor plans and enjoy this incredible stretch of seasonably cool weather heading into the first week of August. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert