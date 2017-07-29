Hit-and-run accident sent an SUV into a power pole

By Published: Updated:

A hit-and-run driver crashed into an SUV, sending it into a power pole. The driver’s Mercury Sable crashed into the SUV near 29th and SW Fairlawn Road around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The Sable driver, Candice Richardson, fled to Shunga and Prairie where the car broke down. The driver and two other people ran away from the car.

A nearby off-duty police officer arrested Richardson. Electrical lines from the knocked-down power pole fell onto 29th street.

The east and westbound lanes were closed just east of SW Fairlawn while Westar Energy crews removed the lines.

Police say the two people in the SUV that Richardson hit were not badly hurt. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

