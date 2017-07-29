Man barricades himself in house after domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A man is now in custody after barricading himself in a home following a domestic disturbance.

Topeka Police got the call around 3:00 in the morning on Saturday. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the incident but later released.

Police tell KSNT News a man then barricaded himself in a home near NE Freeman and NE Division Street in the Oakland Neighborhood.

Police negotiated with the man until 8:00 a.m. before he came out peacefully. He was then taken to jail.

No further information is available at this time.