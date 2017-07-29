Man convicted of holding Kansas judge hostage

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man faces sentencing now after being convicted of a terrorism charge for forcing his way into a western Kansas judge’s home and holding him hostage at gunpoint.

A Finney County jury convicted 34-year-old Jason Linn Nichols of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal restraint. The Garden City man was acquitted of a second terrorism count.

Authorities say Nichols forced his way into the state judge’s Garden City home in May of last year, held him hostage and demanded that a phone call be placed to Kansas’ revenue secretary. During the call, Nichols demanded various types of information related to state taxes.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

